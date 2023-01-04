LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday honored the late investigative reporter Jeff German.

Just over four months have passed since German was killed outside his Las Vegas home.

Wednesday’s city council meeting saw the former investigative reporter honored as part of the council’s Citizens of the Month.

German’s work as a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Sun spanned over four decades.

“Jeff made a difference in this community,” Glen Cook, executive editor at the Review-Journal said during Wednesday’s meeting. “Jeff did a lot of important work that otherwise would not have come to light.”

The Metro police detectives involved in the investigation of German’s death were also honored during the meeting.