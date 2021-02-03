Las Vegas City Council grants $26,949 award to youth groups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council awarded $26,949 in grants as part of the annual Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program (YNAPP) at today’s City Council meeting.

YNAPP is a collaboration between youth, neighborhood associations, and government to help youth participate in youth-led, youth-driven projects of their own design.

To complete these projects, YNAPP offers grants for up to $1,250 for youth groups to create and implement neighborhood-based service learning projects.

A total of 26 grants were awarded to projects ranging from homeless and teen outreaches, tutoring, future job exploration, family health fair and community events to creating gardens. funded projects will provide the city with a match of over $82,427 in volunteer hours, in-kind donations and/or financial contributions.

The program requires youth groups to match the city’s grant with cash, volunteer time or in-kind services and goods donated to the project. Projects are required to take place within city limits.

YNAPP encourages youth to take ownership of their neighborhoods and work with adults and local businesses to make the city a better place to live. Through YNAPP, youth acquire skills in leadership and teamwork while contributing to their communities.

Grant applications are reviewed by the YNAPP board, whose members are appointed by the City Council. Funding recommendations are then presented to the City Council for final approval.