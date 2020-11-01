Las Vegas City Council considers ordinance to ban feeding of wildlife within parks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council will consider a new ordinance that prohibits the feeding of any wildlife within city parks.

Community members are concerned that feeding the birds at Floyd Lamb Park, is causing some of the ecosystem and public areas to deteriorate.

Joe Whitaker has been going to Floyd Lamb park with his family for over 40 years.

Whitaker says over the past few years he has seen more and more people feeding the birds. He even observed some dumping large bags of seed throughout the park.

“That’s drawn in a lot more birds and waterfowl,” Whitaker said. “We’ve seen a lot of the birds injured, die.”

Overfed birds are causing issues at Floyd Lamb Park. Fishermen tell me feces cover benches, birds are being aggressive, & the pond water is becoming very murky



Now a new ordinance is being considered that could ban feeding wildlife in city parks. Full story tonight on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/QY9lnUXQ14 — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) October 31, 2020

Now, he says the park is overrun with geese and ducks, as well as pigeons, which he has never seen there before. Because of this, feces cover the benches and are affecting the fish in the ponds.

“The water is become especially murky,” Whitaker said. “I think a big part of that is because of the feces that’s being dumped in the water by the waterfowl.”

Whitaker says the City of Las Vegas has been responsive when contacted about the feces and have tried to power wash many areas.

Now, the Las Vegas City Council will consider a new ordinance to ban the feeding of animals within city parks, recreational facilities, and public plazas.

Whitaker hopes the city will step up and continue to make Floyd Lamb Park a nice place for families.

“Kids that are out there now that are young like I was when I started here, can enjoy the park and enjoy the fishing for a long time to come,” Whitaker said.

This ordinance will be considered at the city council meeting on Wednesday, November 4th at 9 a.m. Public comments can be made in-person, or sent to the city clerk, up to an hour before the meeting.