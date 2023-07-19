LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Animal Foundation (TAF) was the topic of discussion at the Las Vegas City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The city is hesitant to go forward with voting regarding extra funds the shelter wants for a call center.

TAF already gets millions of dollars of funding from different jurisdictions but is asking the City of Las Vegas for more money to help keep up with how many animals they are taking in.

“They have shown us they don’t know how to manage their money,” Bryce Henderson animal advocate and founder of No Kill Las Vegas said.

Henderson is advocating for change and wants the city council members to consider opening their shelter.

“We will not accept as an excuse that the city can’t afford it,” Henderson told the council. “If we don’t approve of this shelter, we will wash you out of this office.”

Council members put off voting for the nearly $225,000 TAF is asking for to help with operational costs.

“Why are we throwing good money after bad money,” one person said during a public comment.

Putting off voting for more funding is a move Clark County Commissioners made Tuesday during their meeting.

“They have not finished their documents we expected them both in Clark County and here,” Clark County Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said.

The councilwoman also said that they want to wait on a final audit report from the shelter before giving them any more money, as the shelter’s doors are now limited to the public.

We checked the TAF’s website on their intake waitlist, if you find a lost pet the soonest available date to drop it off at the shelter is at the end of August.

Those wanting to surrender their pet will have to wait until November, according to the lost and found section of the shelter’s website.

“All of these rescues are bursting at the seams and doing the job that the shelter should be doing, and I’m so grateful to them,” Seaman said.

8 News Now reached out to TAF, regarding the concerns heard from Wednesday’s meeting they sent us a statement

“The Animal Foundation looks forward to continuing a robust conversation with the City of Las Vegas about the state of animal welfare in our community. More time for collaboration will allow us to not only address issues mitigated by the call center but discuss a more holistic approach to the increasing demand for the shelter’s services.”