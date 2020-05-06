Las Vegas City Attorney Brad Jerbic leaving position July 1

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Brad Jerbic, 62, is leaving his position as Las Vegas city attorney on July 1 after serving the city for almost 28 years.

According to a news release, his next line of work will be in the private sector.

During his tenure, Jerbic has helped plan and direct Project Enchilada, the revitalization effort of east Fremont Street. He plans to continue his work on it without pay.

The release notes that in 1992, Jerbic became the first city attorney appointed by City Council. Before then, they were elected or chosen by the city manager.

Before his role as city attorney, he worked for the District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

His successor has not been named yet.

