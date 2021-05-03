Las Vegas Cinco de Mayo celebration to include COVID-19 vaccination clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vaccination clinic will be part of Cinco de Mayo activities on Wednesday night at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

Touro University is collaborating with the City of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz to give COVID-19 shots to eligible men and women at the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Resource Fair from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments are not required.

The community center at 250 N. Eastern Ave., on the southeast corner of Eastern and Stewart Avenue.

The event will also feature food, music, traditional dancing, games, face painting and more.