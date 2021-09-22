Las Vegas church offers ‘religious exemption form’ against vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A church that sued Nevada over limits on the size of church gatherings during the pandemic is now offering a “religious exemption form” against vaccination on their website for anyone to fill out and submit.

Calvary Chapel Lone Mountain, a church located just southwest of the intersection of Rancho Drive and Craig Road in the northwest valley, features the link to the form at the top right of their homepage at https://cclonemountain.org/.

The form indicates a letter will be delivered in 7-10 days.

The form looks like this:

A link on the letter directs people to the Pacific Justice Institute a non-profit legal defense organization that specializes in the defense of religious freedom.

Last year, indoor religious gatherings in Nevada were subject to a hard cap of 50 churchgoers while attendance limits at many businesses including casinos were based on a percentage of the buildings’ fire-code capacities.

Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley, just east of Carson City, sued first and the state settled the lawsuit for $175,000, long after the limits on gatherings had expired.

Calvary Chapel Lone Mountain pressed its lawsuit, contending that a court ruling was needed to ensure the state never tried to limit church gatherings again.