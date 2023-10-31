LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Living Hope Lutheran Church has officially closed its doors in Las Vegas.

The church had been part of the community since the 1950s with some calling it a staple within the community.

“It breaks your heart, but things do change,” Helen Smith said.

She had been attending Living Hope Lutheran Church for almost 60 years.

Living Hope Lutheran Church officially closed its doors in Las Vegas after its final service on Monday. The church had been part of the community since the 1950s. (KLAS/Madison Kimbro)

Formerly known for decades as Reformation Lutheran, it held its final service on Monday.

Associate Pastor Matt Metevelis said problems started to arise when COVID hit, and ever since then they were never able to get back to where they were.

“I’m sad for Las Vegas and the church,” Pastor, Matt Metevelis said.

“Whether it be the kids at Fremont Middle School or the homeless who would come here to worship with us on Sunday, it meant a lot for us to come here,” he said.

Dr. Alexandria Le, the Music Director of the church said she enjoyed playing for the people and it gave her a sense of comfort knowing the chapel was right around the corner from where she lived.

Living Hope Lutheran Church officially closed its doors in Las Vegas after its final service on Monday. The church had been part of the community since the 1950s. (KLAS/Madison Kimbro)

“It was really neighborly in that way and I don’t think we have a lot of fellowship like that in our day and age,” she added.

As for what’s next for this property? There are talks of a potential buyer as this particular area is zoned for church, school, or commercial-development use only.