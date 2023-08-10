LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In response to the arrest of one of its teachers, a Las Vegas Christian school says it’s implementing new policies after it was “deeply troubled by the allegations” of an improper student-teacher relationship.

Katilin Glover was arrested last week and faces one charge of lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years of age and two counts of a school employee engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older.

Mountain View Christian School confirmed to 8 News Now Glover was a science teacher, athletic director, and softball coach.

In a letting sent to parents, MCVS said “When contacted by the police department in the summer of 2022, we complied with every request regarding the allegations made by a student who graduated a year earlier.”

It continues, “The description of the allegations in recent media reports is beyond anything that was communicated to us.”

According to an arrest report, the victim told the Las Vegas Metro Police Department that starting in December 2017, Glover began giving her advice, which progressed into the victim and Glover messaging through Snapchat. The victim told police that she and Glover spoke on the phone daily for four years.

The report stated that Glover would speak to the victim about her previous relationships and sexual activity. The victim told police that Glover started sending her nude photos on Snapchat and that the two would have phone sex.

The victim told police that beginning in May 2018, Glover would pick her up in her car and drive her to an area near the victim’s old house where the two would engage in sexual activity approximately every two weeks.

MCVS tells parents Glover denied any violation of the school’s policy and there had been “zero complaints in this manner regarding the former student or any other student” during Glover’s six-year tenure at the school. She was fired shortly after the allegations surfaced, according to the school.

Mountain View’s Principal Raymond LeBoeuf says its policies will have “detailed clarity” on what is or is not permitted in student/staff interactions.

The school is also planning to hire a consultant that will allow them to craft policies that will help administrators on what “look for in students and teachers to help recognize improper relationships.”