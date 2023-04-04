LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many valley residents are resorting to backyard chickens in order to have a constant supply of eggs.

However, 8 News Now is also learning the backyard chicken business could be doing more harm than good to the birds.

It’s a darker side to the growing backyard chicken business when the chickens aren’t cared for properly. Some are dumped, but if they are lucky, they end up at private chicken sanctuaries.

At Camille Reyes’s bird sanctuary near Charleston and Eastern, you can find pigeons, ducks, and chickens.

“I’ve seen a lot of negligence more than anything,” Reyes said.

Reyes dedicates her time to rescuing birds and rehabilitating them.

Some of the birds in her sanctuary are from people who aren’t sure what to do with their backyard chickens anymore or chickens that were dumped in the desert.

Lately, Reyes has her hands full.

According to Reyes, it is the backyard chicken frenzy that is worrying her.

“The are a number of people that are buying these animals don’t necessarily have the proper knowledge to care for them,” Reyes said.

As 8 News Now has reported, chicks have often sold out quickly at stores during the high egg prices.

Sometimes one of those chicks can actually be a rooster, which some areas do not allow due to noise ordinances. In some cases, they are prone to be dumped.

Reyes wants you to know that caring for chickens goes far beyond building a coop and feeding them.

“Taking in chickens is a huge responsibility, they aren’t starter pets so I personally discourage anyone to do so,” Reyes said.

Reyes is also worried that after Easter, many will not want their chicks anymore. Reyes says to surrender them to local sanctuaries even if they are out of state, with a small donation.

If you do plan on getting chickens in your backyard, Reyes encourages you to do your research and have veterinarian care ready.