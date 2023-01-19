LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Competitive cheerleading is a tough sport. Not only do you have to have talent, but you also need money to compete.

Marvin Sedway Middle School has plenty of talent, but they’re having some trouble coming up with all the money needed to cover expenses to compete in a national competition.

The North Las Vegas school’s cheer team, the Sedway Ravens, plans to compete in the National Cheerleading Association’s Nationals in Dallas this weekend.

The team has done numerous fundraisers but is still short of their goal and they leave Friday morning. The money would help the team pay for additional rooms, food, and chartered transportation Coach Sharell Holmes said.

Donations are still being accepted at the school which is located at 3465 Englestad Street, North Las Vegas, 89032.