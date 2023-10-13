LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley charter school located in a former Jewish Temple has canceled school on Friday due to safety concerns after a former Hamas leader designated Friday, Oct. 13 as a global “Day of Jihad.”

Innovations Las Vegas Charter School. (KLAS)

Innovations International Charter School sent a letter to parents of students on Thursday stating concerns because the Oakey Campus is located in a former Jewish Temple and temples and businesses located in or run by the Jewish community could be targeted, according to the letter.

The letter, signed by Dr. Connie Malin, the chief educational officer, doesn’t mention any specific threats but said the closure is being done “out of an abundance of caution,” because the school values the families, students, and staff.

Students will return to school on Monday, Oct. 16.

Rising global tensions have resulted in Jewish temples taking additional precautions with security.

Former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal designated Friday, Oct. 13, as the “Day of Jihad,” asking Muslims to take to the streets and deliver a message of anger in support of Palestinians.