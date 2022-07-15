LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, July 20, the Foundation for Positively Kids will be celebrating the beginning of construction for their Center for Special Needs Children.

Once the building is open, the 60-bed facility will take care of children who have long-term, complex medical conditions. The center will provide long-term, skilled nursing as well as a medical clinic and outpatient therapies.

“Positively Kids is excited to be moving forward with such an important project” stated Fred Schultz, CEO of Positively Kids. “Currently, there are approximately 65 children being treated in facilities located in other states. We are excited to open this pediatric facility and bring these children back home to Nevada and their families.”

The center will be located at 6070 W Post Road and construction is set to begin at 9 a.m. on July 20.