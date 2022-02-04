Las Vegas chapels dealing with road work as busiest wedding dates approach

Cones restrict traffic to a single lane on Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis Avenue and Stewart Avenue. Many of the city’s busiest wedding chapels are along the road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wedding chapels along Las Vegas Boulevard will be jam-packed on Valentine’s Day — and again on 2/22/2022.

But the traffic in front of the chapels could be anything but blissful.

With the road down to one lane in each direction from St. Louis Avenue to Stewart Avenue, chapels could be in store for some traffic backups and testy drivers.

Cones restrict traffic to a single lane on Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis Avenue and Stewart Avenue. Many of the city’s busiest wedding chapels are along the road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Will there be some traffic troubles? Yes, but Charolette Richards, owner of the Little White Chapel, said she’s prepared. Richards will have people outside the building to direct traffic in and out of the business.

“I’m prepared. Honey, I’ve been doing this for — how long? — 68 years,” Richards said.

Another chapel expressed concerns about losing out on opportunities to take photos in front of the chapel — often a source of revenue for the chapels.

But it’s also clear that the City of Las Vegas has kept small businesses informed through the project. The road work has been moving north along the boulevard. As the pavement is finished, landscaping work in the median follows.

The project is scheduled to be completed in April, 2023. Just to the south, a big section of the Las Vegas Strip between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Avenue was finished just before the opening of Resorts World in June.

For more information about wedding licenses, see the county’s new website.