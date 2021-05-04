Las Vegas chapel offers ‘Star Wars’ themed weddings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Couples who are Star Wars fans can take their love of the franchise all the way to the chapel.

The Little Vegas Chapel is is offering “Star Wars” themed weddings for May 4 which has become synonymous with May the Fourth be with you.

They even have a “Yoda One For Me” wedding package and “Star Wars” themed music. The vows even have a line “til death star do us part.”

“We’re known for stress-free weddings and that’s what we want to provide to couples. We have had a lot of fun reactions for the Star Wars wedding and some have booked it,” said Chrissy Jimeno who is the venue manager at Little Vegas Chapel.

The chapel is located near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards.