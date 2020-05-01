Las Vegas chapels offers free, discounted weddings to frontline COVID-19 workers

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas wedding chapels are offering deals, including a free wedding, to any medical frontline workers who had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus.

Vegas Weddings is offering deals at local chapels including half-off select wedding or vow renewal packages for all medical staff fighting the virus.

Customers can also book the “Cherish Package” at no charge which includes fresh flowers, photography, and a souvenir marriage certificate holder.

The chapel says this is its way to say thank you.

