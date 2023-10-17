LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Couples looking to “rev up their love” ahead of the big race weekend in Las Vegas can “speed” down the aisle at a Las Vegas chapel.

According to a release, The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a special “Race to the Altar” wedding package available from Nov. 6 through 10.

The “Race to the Altar” wedding package is priced at $175 and includes a ceremony inside the Ever After wedding chapel, a race car-inspired bouquet and boutonniere, race car-themed decor, professional photography, three digital images, and up to four guests.

Couples who wish to “Race to the Altar” must call 702-385-5683 to book a reservation.

In addition, couples who book the wedding package can then “speed off” into their happily ever after by renting an exotic car from VSSR Vegas, where the bride and groom will receive a 15% discount on a full-day rental or get an extra hour for free with a three-hour rental.

VSSR Vegas reservations can be made by calling 702-907-8477. The discount will only be valid during the same time as the wedding package.