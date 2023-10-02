LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas wedding venue has announced it is offering free weddings during the Las Vegas Pride Parade.

Chapel of the Flowers will be participating in the Las Vegas Pride Parade for the second consecutive year with the Love is Love wedding campaign.

The chapel has extended an invitation to all couples who wish to celebrate their everlasting love in Las Vegas by offering free weddings during the annual Las Vegas Pride Parade.

The Free Wedding Experience includes a ceremony in the Victorian Chapel, the rental of a small silk bouquet and boutonniere, a live stream of the ceremony to share with friends and family, and a 10-minute professional photo session.

“Our participation in the Las Vegas Pride Parade for the second year is a reflection of our deep

commitment to the idea that love transcends boundaries,” said Cynthia Sharpe, Director of

Storytelling at Chapel of the Flowers. “We are excited to stand alongside the LGBTQ+

community and to offer free weddings as a symbol of our support for love in all its splendid

diversity.”

To take advantage of this special offer and make their love story a reality, couples can reach out to the Chapel of the Flowers’ dedicated wedding coordinators at 702-435-7331.

Las Vegas Pride is celebrating its 40th-anniversary celebration with the Las Vegas Pride Parade on Friday, Oct. 6 starting at 7 p.m. with a pre-show at 6 p.m.

The parade’s main stage will be located at the intersection of 4th Street & Bridger Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas. There will be beverage stations, food trucks, and exhibitors at the Block Party on 4th Street.

The Pride Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park. The theme this year is “Red and Wild.” Tickets start at $20 online and $30 at the main gate. Tickets can be purchased on the Las Vegas PRIDE website.