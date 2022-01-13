Las Vegas Chamber to kick off 2022 with ‘Preview Las Vegas’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce is starting off the New Year with one of its biggest and most popular events of the year.

It will host Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The event takes a thorough look at the local economic situation and provides businesses with an economic forecast of what to expect in the coming year.

Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald a lot has happened in the past year.

“As you know, there are a lot of challenges with hiring, getting people to come back to work and things like that. We’re going to celebrate how Nevada businesses are coming back.”

Governor Steve Sisolak is scheduled to kick off Preview Las Vegas next Tuesday.