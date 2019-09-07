Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce heading to nation’s capitol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce is preparing to meet with leaders at our nation’s capital next week to discuss topics impacting southern Nevada. That includes opposing a nuclear waste site at Yucca Mountain, advocating for public lands and something that has continued to be a priority — transportation between Las Vegas and Phoenix and expanding I-15.

We sat down with Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald to discuss some of these topics ahead of their trip to D.C.

TRANSPORTATION

On the top of the chamber’s to-do list in D.C. is to advocate to better connect Las Vegas to other western hubs. She says Las Vegas and Phoenix are the only two major metropolitan cities that aren’t connected by major interstates. Now they are working to secure more funding to continue to build I-11 to connect the cities.

I-15 improvements are also on their list. The chambers hopes to widen the freeway and extend it into southern California.

Virgin Trains is also accompanying the chamber on the trip to D.C. The two groups will work together to try and secure more funding to connect Las Vegas and Southern California by high-speed train.

YUCCA MOUNTAIN

Sewald says the chamber is strongly against the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste site. They are working with chambers across the western U.S. to discuss options for other states to have the site. She says the nuclear waste site poses a threat to not only the tourism industry here, but also those who live here.

HOMELAND SECURITY FUNDING

The chamber will be advocating for more funding to further protect tourists and locals who enjoy The Strip and other attractions around the valley. They hope to work with the Department of Homeland Security to change the funding formula to allowing for more money to be funneled to Las Vegas.

401k PLAN

The chamber is also announcing that they will be the first in the country to offer a 401k plan to members, which Sewald says allows new members to join at an affordable cost. She says it provide a “robust” plan for members and their employees. Sewald says the chamber has been preparing for this since last summer, and they have paired with Caldera Wealth Management for the program. It goes into effect at the end of this month.

This will be the largest group that has taken the trip to D.C., thanks to a partnership with the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.