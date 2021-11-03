Las Vegas celebrates the return of international flights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Almost 20 months since the last commercial transoceanic flight carrying tourists touched down at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, Virgin Atlantic will resume flights next week.

Virgin Atlantic resumes flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Las Vegas (LAS) from Nov. 8, the day the US is reopening its borders to vaccinated international travelers.

The announcement came down from the White House last month.

Foreign nationals will be able to travel to the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel.

“U.S. Travel has long called for the safe reopening of our borders, and we welcome the Biden administration’s announcement of a set date to welcome back vaccinated international travelers,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The date is critically important for planning—for airlines, for travel-supported businesses, and for millions of travelers worldwide who will now advance plans to visit the United States once again.”

This will be the first of several airlines to return to McCarran in the coming month.

“After 18 months of travel restrictions between the UK and USA, it’s clear from the demand in our bookings and our research that customers are more excited than ever to return Stateside to explore, relax or reconnect with loved ones. We’re so delighted that fully vaccinated UK travelers can enjoy the USA once again from Monday,” Juha Jarvinen said, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic.

In less than a week, policies for foreign national air travelers to the U.S. will change, allowing more vaccinated international visitors.

For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccination and the testing requirements for international travel:https://t.co/NTqbYBVbSF pic.twitter.com/ArnIGG4gvc — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) November 3, 2021

The LHR-LAS route will be flown daily.

Travelers arriving on Virgin Atlantic flight, which is expected to arrive shortly after 2 p.m., will be treated to a fabulous Las Vegas welcome.

The Clark County community is eager to welcome back overseas tourists as the federal government’s travel restrictions are lifted.