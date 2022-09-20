LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas community, celebrated the franchise’s first WNBA championship and the city’s first major professional sports championship with a celebratory parade on the Las Vegas Strip.
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA Championship with a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun taking the series 3-1.
The city came together on Tuesday evening to celebrate the historic win and to give the team a warm welcome home in the usual Las Vegas fashion.
Here is how the city celebrated the big win.
