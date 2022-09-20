LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas community, celebrated the franchise’s first WNBA championship and the city’s first major professional sports championship with a celebratory parade on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA Championship with a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun taking the series 3-1.

The city came together on Tuesday evening to celebrate the historic win and to give the team a warm welcome home in the usual Las Vegas fashion.

Here is how the city celebrated the big win.

The Las Vegas Aces parade down the Las Vegas Strip in celebration of the WNBA Championship (Credit: KLAS)

The Paris Hotel lights up as the Las Vegas Aces parade down the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: KLAS)

Here are some pictures that 8 News Now viewers sent in of the celebration.

