LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas community, celebrated the franchise’s first WNBA championship and the city’s first major professional sports championship with a celebratory parade on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA Championship with a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun taking the series 3-1.

The city came together on Tuesday evening to celebrate the historic win and to give the team a warm welcome home in the usual Las Vegas fashion.

Here is how the city celebrated the big win.

  • The Las Vegas Aces parade down the Las Vegas Strip in celebration of the WNBA Championship (Credit: KLAS)
  • The Las Vegas Aces parade down the Las Vegas Strip in celebration of the WNBA Championship (Credit: KLAS)
  • The Paris Hotel lights up as the Las Vegas Aces parade down the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: KLAS)

Here are some pictures that 8 News Now viewers sent in of the celebration.

  • The Las Vegas Aces parade down the Las Vegas Strip in celebration of the WNBA Championship (Credit: Melissa Martin)
  • The Las Vegas Aces parade down the Las Vegas Strip in celebration of the WNBA Championship (Credit: Kristy Hingtgen)
