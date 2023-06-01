LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pool party, family skate night, or a hike outside are just some of the ways Las Vegas PRIDE is celebrating PRIDE Month.

This is Las Vegas PRIDE’s 40th year in the valley and has several events planned.

Elevate Pool Party at the Retro Pool at Sahara Las Vegas every Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. starting June 3. Reserve a ticket at this link.

Enchanted Forest 2023 Youth Prom at the Palms Casino Resort on June 3. LGBTQ+ teens will have a night of music, food, dancing, and live entertainment. This is a free event for LGBTQ+ teens and allies between 13 and 18. Click here for more information.

PRIDE Skate Night at Crystal Palace Rancho on June 5. (This event is currently full)

Tuesday Blend PRIDE Month Edition at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. It’s not a party, it’s a movement featuring a wide variety of acts including singers, DJs, dancers, bands, and artists. Click here for tickets.

PRIDE Family Bingo will be at the Downtown Grand Las Vegas on June 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a charity raffle. Click here to RSVP.

Las Vegas PRIDE OUTside Hike on Saturday, June 11. The hike will be held at Mary Jane Falls at 10 a.m. For directions and more information, visit the PRIDE OUTside Event Page.

PRIDE Brunch at La Mona Rosa on June 11 and June 25. This event will feature sounds by DJ Luke Dice and performances by Las Vegas Latin PRIDE royaly. Reservations are highly suggested.

Las Vegas Aces PRIDE night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 15. The Las Vegas Aces will be facing off against Seattle Storm, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Here is a link to a buy one get one offer for tickets.

The Pride Bar Crawl will be on June 17 starting at 4 p.m. During the event, crawlers will be able to visit a number of different bars, pubs, and nightclubs on Fremont St and in the “Fruit Loop.” The crawl will start at Therapy on Fremont street. Tickets are available here.

Pride Night at TRANSFIX LV at Resorts World Las Vegas. Starting at 8 p.m. on June 23, celebrate Pride Month with Queer DJs until 1 a.m. Order tickets online here.

“As we reflect on the journey thus far, our team is more focused than ever

on creating safe and inclusive spaces for self-expression, inspiring an authentic sense of activism, and celebrating the unique heritage and diverse cultures of the LGBTQ+ community,” Las Vegas PRIDE Board President Brady McGill said.

The Ruby anniversary theme will be Red and Wild. The month of activities will celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community in honor of National LGBTQ+ PRIDE Month this June ahead of the festivities planned in October.