Las Vegas CBD company shifts to make hand sanitizer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local CBD distributor has converted its operations to help out during the pandemic.

Global Cannabinoids has transitioned its business into making cannabinoid-infused hand sanitizer. Cannabinoids are the compounds found in marijuana plants.

The company says it is also making non-cannabinoid sanitizers. More products will be made without the compounds than with.

Global Cannabinoids saw the high demand for sanitizer, during this time, and were able to use the supplies they already had to shift their business. Due to the high demand, the company is also hiring. You can contact them at this email: jobs@globalsanitzers.com.

“A lot of people don’t know but the main solvent used to extract the hemp and produce the CBD oil is ethanol and ethanol is also the main ingredient in the production of hand sanitizer,” said Ryan Lewis, chief business developer, Global Cannabinoids.

Global Cannabinoids is now donating hand sanitizer weekly to first responders around the Las Vegas valley. You can also place an order on this website.