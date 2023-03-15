Police took a carjacking suspect into custody on Wednesday afternoon after a string of events leading up to a police pursuit. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police took a carjacking suspect into custody on Wednesday afternoon after a string of events leading up to a police pursuit.

Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. when officers located the suspect at an apartment complex after a crash on Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

The suspect was accused of hitting a police cruiser, causing two additional crashes then leading officers on an 8-minute pursuit.

The other crashes took place at Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive and at Carey Avenue and Comstock Drive.

The suspect then ran off before officers took him into custody.

Police told 8 News Now there were no injuries reported.