LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Representatives from Nevada’s largest locally owned and operated cannabis company say they expect to have a legal consumption lounge up and running by December. The lounge is expected to be the first licensed to open in Nevada.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace has received its Special Use Permit from the Clark County Zoning Commission.

“We are thrilled to be among the first in the state to do so,” Mitch Britten, CEO of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, said. “This is a huge milestone for us and we can’t wait to finish this incredible new offering in the Vegas valley.”

With this approval, officials from Thrive say they will now be able to finalize their buildout of the lounge. Officials expect that process to take 45 days.

The lounge’s grand opening is expected to fall within the timeframe of the industry’s largest tradeshow, MJBizCon, the Marijuana Business Conference and Cannabis Expo. The trade show is scheduled for Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The lounge will be in the Thrive Marketplace at 2975 South Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

In June, Thrive received its conditional lounge license from the state. Five other potential lounges have received conditional licenses from the compliance board and need to get licensed by their local jurisdiction. Those potential lounges include: