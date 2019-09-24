Las Vegas cafe’ makes list of ‘Most Instagramable Restaurants in America’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To people who live in the Las Vegas valley Cafe’ Lola is picture-perfect. But after making the Food Network’s list of ‘Most Instagramable Restaurants in America,’ the cute and chic little coffee shop is quickly becoming more known nation-wide.

The European inspired cafe is the brainchild of co-founders Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Smith Jerome.

Cafe’ Lola co-founders Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Smith Jerome.

The friends and business partners have set out to transform a standard strip mall site on Hualapai near Flamingo, into a feminine and floral destination restaurant.

With more than 34,000 followers on Instagram, the stylish cafe’ is a must-visit for social media influencers around the world.

And get this: A second location is coming to Henderson. Follow them on Instagram to see when it will open.

