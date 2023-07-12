LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of forcing a woman into a Caesars Palace hotel room on and holding her against her will for hours is facing several charges and happens to be a fugitive from another state, according to court documents.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Matthew Mannix, who held a woman against her will in a Caesars Palace guest room, broke the window and threw chairs and other objects from it on July 11, 2023. (KLAS)

Clark County Detention Center records identify the suspect as 35-year-old Matthew Mannix and he is due in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of kidnapping, coercion with force or threat of force with a deadly weapon, destroying or injuring real or personal property with a value of $5,000 or greater, resisting a public officer with use of a deadly weapon (not firearm), disregarding safety of persons/property, and being a fugitive from another state. There are no details on which state he is listed as a fugitive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Mannix into custody just before 3 p.m. Tuesday following a standoff with police that started around 9:15 a.m. Numerous police officers and SWAT responded to the popular Las Vegas Strip hotel following a call of a domestic disturbance.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrive at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Boulevard on July 11, 2023, after receiving a call of a domestic dispute. (KLAS)

Metro Captain Steve Connell said Mannix refused to leave the room and told officers he had a gun. During the barricade, he broke a window in the room and threw chairs and other objects that landed near the pool area causing that area to be closed to the public.

Hotel guest Amanda Wejner, who was at the pool, took a video showing a chair hitting the hotel’s walls before landing off-screen near the pool.

Connell said he did not know if Mannix had a relationship with the woman. Police were able to enter the room and take Mannix into custody around 2:45 p.m. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday afternoon.