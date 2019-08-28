Las Vegas businesswoman missing, not seen since last week

Sharon Harrell (far right)was last seen on Aug. 23, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas family members and police are looking for a woman who mysteriously disappeared six days ago. Friends say it is extremely out of character for 53-year-old Sharon Harrell to lose contact with everyone.

Harrell and her husband, Irving, own TC’s World Famous Rib Crib on Durango Drive near Twain Avenue. The family established the restaurant after leaving Louisiana, following Hurricane Katrina. Friends said she never missed a day of work.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Harrell was last seen Friday evening in the area of Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.