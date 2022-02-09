Las Vegas businesses weigh in on dropping mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As more states around the country are dropping masks, local businesses in the valley are weighing in the possibility of getting rid of the masks mandate in Nevada.

Owners will be paying close attention to what Governor Steve Sisolak has to say come Thursday when he plans to give an update on COVID-19.

“At this state and time, I am not really concerned about going backward. We have done everything possible to tackle this. It has been two years now we need to move forward,” Ignazio Sessa from Omelete House said.

Throughout the pandemic, business owners and their employees have been forced to ask customers to follow the state’s mask mandate, which has not always been easy.

“My opinion it should be an option. If someone doesn’t want to wear it, they don’t have to wear it,” Marc Kennedy, from Vegas Vacuum, said.

As of Feb. 8, the test positivity rate for Nevada was 25.3%, and the two-week average of new cases is 192.1 per 100,000 people.

Nevada is one of a half-dozen states with a mandate requiring masks to be worn in indoor public settings. Nevada has been under a mask mandate for more than five months.

