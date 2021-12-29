Las Vegas businesses temporarily close as COVID-19 rages on

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Many businesses are feeling the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as positions are left empty, forcing them to temporarily close their doors.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is one of the Las Vegas businesses that are being forced to close before New Year’s Eve weekend due to a staffing shortage.

“The last thing we want to do is keep the team on a skeleton crew and people not have a good dining experience,” Lawry’s CEO Ryan Wilson said.

Lawry’s won’t be reopening its doors until the first week of 2022 after about four of their kitchen staff tested positive for COVID-19, making it hard to even offer to-go options.

It’s being anticipated that the business will take a financial hit.

“It’s heavily depleted, we are waiting on results, so we are at a point where we can’t run the operation,” Wilson continued.

Crepe Station restaurant on Jones and Lake Mead will also be sitting empty for about a month due to the struggle to find workers.

“We were forced to do it, at the end, we were facing hard times,” Crepe Station owner William Tejeda said. “I know it’s not the best decision but at least we’re going to have time to hire more people to come back stronger than ever.”

According to Tejeda, on a good day, the restaurant would have 10 workers, but they were down to four before they decided to temporarily close.

Some experts have said these staffing issues may be serving as a lesson to business owners.

“In this industry, it was a lot of burn and turn, it was pretty disposable,” Restaurant specialist Catherine Kuo said. “You would hire someone new, and now people are seeing the importance of retention versus recruitment, so I think it’s a good thing for the industry.”

Other restaurants such as Gritz Cafe and Good Pie in downtown Las Vegas have also announced temporary closures.