Las Vegas businesses split on new mask recommendation from health district

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local businesses are figuring out next steps, following the Southern Nevada Health District’s recommendation for everyone — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks indoors.

It is a big question for businesses in Las Vegas right now: should they ask patrons to wear masks? Businesses across town have different answers.

Real Results Fitness in Downtown Las Vegas will not require masks for anyone, despite the new SNHD recommendation.

“It’s up to the clients,” said Joey Benshimon, a coach at Real Results Fitness. “It’s their discretion. If they feel safer wearing a mask, by all means, they can, but we’re not going to enforce it right now.”

But the gym is keeping extra sanitation and social distancing measures in place.

“We actually still use the squares because we have no idea what’s going to happen,” Benshimon said.

SNHD announced Friday that it recommends everyone — vaccinated or not — to wear masks indoors, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases and slowing vaccination rates in Clark County.

In light of the new recommendation, employees at local pawn shop Max Pawn will be wearing masks — and they will ask all customers to do so, too.

“Let’s all play by the same rules,” said Max Pawn owner Michael Mack. “The county and the health district have come up with this recommendation for a reason. It’s health-based.”

But what if someone will not wear one?

“We’re not going to shoo away business,” Mack said.

Health experts understand this creates a “gray zone,” but they hope businesses make the right decision.

“Because this Delta variant spreads like wildfire, even in the face of vaccinated people,” said Dr. Christina Madison, an Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Christina Madison — Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences

Real Results Fitness says it will make changes once it needs to.

“When there is a mandate, we will follow the rules and the law accordingly,” Benshimon said.

The hospitality industry is also weighing the updated recommendation from the Southern Nevada Health District. Both the Venetian and the Westgate are now requiring masks for employees, but not for customers.