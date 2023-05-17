LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Businesses in parts of Commercial Center shared their concerns with 8 News Now Wednesday, ahead of Clark County’s sold-out block party to celebrate the area’s planned revitalization.

Set up for the ‘Commercial Center Block Party’ has been happening all week, with 12,000 expected to attend Thursday’s entertainment event, featuring performances from Deadmau5 and Mix Master Mike of The Beastie Boys.

Parking lot near Commercial Center Block Party (KLAS)

“We want to bring back our history,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said. “And celebrate Las Vegas.”

It’s a celebration many across the valley are looking forward to, but some business owners in New Orleans Square, connected to Commercial Center, feel differently.

“We are left out of the whole thing,” David Jones, manager of Sista Kim’s Kitchen told 8 News Now.

Businesses near Commercial Center in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Jones said he and others in the area feel blocked out of the event.

“They’ve actually shut us off,” he added. “By putting the gate up.”

Jones and others who spoke with 8 News Now referred to a fence put up, which they said blocks the area from concertgoers to access.

They claimed a lack of advertising will also keep both new and regular customers out and end up hurting their bottom line.

“We went and doubled up on our supply of what we normally have,” Jones said. “Knowing that we could capitalize off it, and that’s not the case now. Now we have a bunch of food, and we have nothing to offer.”

However, 8 News Now reached out to Clark County after speaking with Jones and other business owners about this lack of access.

As of Wednesday night, a county official said they would allow concertgoers to go into New Orleans Square during Thursday’s event, addressing the main issue at hand.

However, Jones said while he’s glad to see the area getting more attention, he wishes storefronts like his were given a better opportunity to take part in the planning of this latest effort to shine a light on what used to be.

“I really believe this could have been a good project,” Jones concluded. “If it had included everyone.”

Many also asked 8 News Now about parking for Thursday’s event. Organizers said parking options will be limited, so they encourage anyone who can to use ride-share services.

