LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The impact of “Dropicana” is being felt by more than just drivers as businesses along the stretch say they already feel the effects of the project.

“We’re going to lose those people right now, but I think ultimately it’s going to be much better,” Steve Levesque, the Property Manager of the Hollywood Cars Museum, said.

Businesses around “Dropicana” are feeling a mix of effects from the project. Kyle Collins is the general manager at Tommy Rocker’s and said more traffic may mean more customers for his restaurant.

“It’s actually pushed a lot of people towards this way. So, a lot of businesses nearby don’t want to go traveling because it has been construction and they don’t want to deal with the hecticness. So far it’s been good,” Collins said.

However, both managers are still planning ahead.

“Dean Martin is open so that is not a problem but if they are getting over, they can come over the Hacienda bridge and come around the back way,” Levesque said.

Collins said that making people aware of what is to come may help staff prepare.

“Just making people aware of what we’re about to go through the next three days with that part of the 15 shutting down. Telling the staff hey you know prep a little early and maybe leave 15 to 20 minutes earlier than you would,” Collins said.

Overall, both businesses said they feel like the finished product will be worth the wait.

“We can tell from the plans that it’s going to be much better once they get finished,” Levesque said.

“I think it’s going to alleviate a lot of pressure on both sides of the ball when it comes to traveling either locally or going through Las Vegas,” Collins said.

Businesses are not the only ones affected as truckers said they are also planning ahead and have alternate routes in mind.