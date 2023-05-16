LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grouchy John’s Coffee Shop is often busy, but it’s about to get even busier as summer is right around the corner.

“I’m here from early in the morning when we open till late at night just bouncing back and forth from locations,” J.J. Wiley, the owner of Grouchy John’s, said.

Wiley has found himself filling in more than usual as help is hard to come by.

“Usually, my email inbox is full of applicants, but it just didn’t this time,” Wiley said.

For a shop that is usually run by mostly teens, Wiley said he would consider hiring as young as 14.

“Before we have had applicants who were fairly young, and I’ve just not considered those applicants at all,” Wiley explained. “But now that I’m getting desperate for help I might have to.”

Sophia Bedard, 16, is working her very first summer shift at Grouchy John’s.

“I’m so bad about spending money, that is why I need a job,” Bedard said.

Over at Dylan’s Family Ice Cream in North Las Vegas, the number of applicants seems to be melting away.

“We have so many people come in and out maybe one out of 100 ask if we are hiring,” owner Cheryl Arteaga said.

Arteaga also finds herself working behind the counter to keep the doors open.

“We hire 16-year-olds. It’s really not heard of to hire a 13 or 14-year-old, but I definitely would be ok hiring a 14-year-old if it meant meeting the staffing needs for my company,” Arteaga said.

Young teens working at the ice cream shop are rewarded with a sweet treat along with learning valuable lessons about work ethic.

“Making that connection with the customer, making them comfortable, making them feel happy to be here, and getting a good treat is a bonus,” she said.

The Department of Labor states the maximum number of hours a teen under 16 in Nevada can work is 48 hours a week.

Teens under 14 who want to work need to get a work permit signed by the court.

If you are a local business looking for part-time summer help, contact us.