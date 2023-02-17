LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local businesses have the opportunity to get involved with next year’s Super Bowl, the nation’s largest sporting event which is set to take place in Las Vegas for the first time.

Now through March 10, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is accepting applications for its business connect program. Businesses must meet the program’s vision which means at least half of the companies must be owned by a woman, disabled person, veteran, and LGTBTQ+ member or racial minority.

“Since the launch of Business Connect in Dec. 2022, we’ve seen tremendous support and interest from the local community,” said Myisha Boyce, chief community engagement officer at the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. “The mission of the Business Connect program is to supply NFL vendors with a robust list of local, diverse, event-ready businesses for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Big Game comes to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024. Local businesses that meet the eligibility requirements can register at this link.