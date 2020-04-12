Las Vegas business turns to making hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas business is now mass-producing hand sanitizer. The company — “Freedom” — recently added the product to their portfolio of goods after noticing a demand.

Ira Green is CEO of Freedom — a company focusing on natural deodorant and other bath and body products

“We brought out that hand sanitizer and we, it hasn’t stopped. It keeps going,” Green said. “We started three years ago when my three friends were diagnosed with breast cancer and I started making deodorant, not aluminum, all ‘clean for you’ products.”

Green’s latest product for sale is hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. The company made it available at the end of March to capitalize on a business opportunity

“I was getting phone calls from different states for their health care workers asking me to sell their my bottles,” Green said. “I thought, you know what, this is such an easy switch because we have a deodorant spray.”

The CEO of @freedomdeo said selling “this hand sanitizer has kept us afloat.” The company to add a few jobs to help keep up with the demand for the product #8NN pic.twitter.com/abNEuoozej — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) April 12, 2020

Demand for hand sanitizer remains during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only among the public, but health care workers as well.

“You’re so busy and you don’t always have that and in between if somebody coding or you have to get to the next patient,” said Dina Patel, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. “So, you’re carrying those germs on your hands. So, you need something quickly that can at least help eliminate some of those germs. That’s why hand sanitizer is so important.”

It’s a necessity that’s now also creating jobs at Green’s company.

“I’m actually today putting up a LinkedIn ad, actually, for a couple positions because this hand sanitizer has kept us afloat,” Green said.

Green says she’s also focused on giving back to the medical community. She plans to donate hundreds of her deodorant products to healthcare professionals.

The company also has a special discount code for anyone who wants to buy their products online. The codes are “cure” and “CCC” for Comprehensive Cancer Centers, since the company works with Comprehensive Cancer Centers, American Cancer Centers and Nevada Children’s Cancer in the state.

The company is also looking for the places that need the donation of deodorant the most for healthcare workers.