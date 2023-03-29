LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are major delays on roadways due to construction going on across the Las Vegas Valley, including two main areas on Charleston Boulevard.

The first project along Charleston and Rancho will take place over 18 months and will not only include the reconstruction of roads but also the sewage line.

Local businesses in the area spoke to 8 News Now and said they are happy the roads will improve but said their businesses are suffering in the midst of it.

“I’m horrified,” Barbara Schwartz-Thorne, owner of Speech Therapy Associates said. “Our patients are late and canceling and our older patients don’t want to drive.”

Rebecca Bryant, owner of Electrolysis Center of Las Vegas located on Rancho said she’s thought about emailing all her clients, so they are aware of this “mess.”

“It’s very difficult for our clients when they come across this mess of traffic, they can’t get through,” Bryant said.

“They can’t make u-turns or drive in three lanes anymore, as it’s been reduced to one,” she added.

The other area experiencing major construction work is a couple of miles east down Charleston to Maryland.

Businesses such as Stedfast Tattoo are in the heart of it the construction zone.

“It’s made a huge impact on us and we’ve just been dealing with it,” Matt Lean, tattoo artist at “Stedfast Tattoo Parlor” shared.

The tattoo parlor opened two years ago, Lean told 8 News Now they have dealt with construction the entire time they have been open.

“It’s annoying for us to get to work. It’s tough for our clients because if they miss this parking lot, they have to go down two miles to turn around and come back up.”

Construction on Charleston and Maryland started in 2021 with plans of completion by the beginning of next year.

Both projects focus on improving the sewer and storm drain systems.