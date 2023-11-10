LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With less than a week until one of the biggest races in Las Vegas, the Formula One Grand Prix, the traffic and road delays seem to be all that people can talk about, and those in Chinatown shared how the F1 construction has directly affected their bottom line.

The Center at Spring Mountain parking lot is always packed with cars, but this past Friday, most drivers were able to find a parking spot with ease.

With less than a week until one of the biggest races in Las Vegas, the Formula One Grand Prix, the traffic and road delays seem to be all that people can talk about, and those in Chinatown shared how the F1 construction has directly affected their bottom line. (KLAS)

“Normally a full parking lot is now half empty, and I feel like a lot of people are choosing to not drive to this part of town because of the F1 traffic areas,” James Kwon, manager at Yama Sushi on Spring Mountain shared.

The normal bus route located on the resort corridor to Spring Mountain has temporarily been removed to accommodate F1 construction.

“We are getting less reservations for sure, less big parties, and noticing a significant drop in sales as well,” Kwon added.

Just a couple doors down at the specialty Vietnamese dessert shop, Bamboo, owner Santy Luangpraseuth said she has seen a noticeable drop in customers this fall.

“We did a comparison between last year’s numbers and this year’s numbers. This year we have been a lot slower than normal,” Luangpraseuth said.

Both business owners told 8 News Now that percentage-wise, they’ve seen about a 10-15% drop in sales, but are optimistic that customers will come back by December.