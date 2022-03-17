LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Two years ago, businesses were forced to close as COVID-19 became a reality in Las Vegas. Some businesses reopened, but others made the tough decision to remain closed.

Fitness studio “Sweat. Inspire. Live.” was one of the businesses forced to make a change due to the pandemic.

“I owned a fitness studio, I owned it for three years,” Andrea Haughey told 8 News Now. “I had to make the tough decision to not go back to that and not reopen it.”

Haughey said that it was her dream, and that she has since taken her fitness knowledge and now coaches people from home, rather than from her studio.

“I shifted and I now do more coaching, one on one coaching, usually driven, successful career women,” she said. “That is what I do here and where I create content.”

Kortney Olson also had to change — she had an e-commerce clothing business, called GRRRL, that functioned as a retail shop and a meeting space.

“It was incredibly challenging, it had a massive, negative impact on us,” she said. “We spent roughly $30,000 renovating the space, and five days before we were supposed to have our grand opening, Sisolak shut down the city.”

Olson told 8 News Now that she never reopened and decided to take her sales all back online, and has been operating that way ever since.

“It is more or less learning to go with the flow as opposed to thinking that you have a clear path to what is going to happen,” she continued.

COVID-19 closures hit Nevada harder than most states — according to a Yelp survey, Las Vegas ranked third amongst cities with the highest amounts of temporary and permanent business closures, with the hardest hit being to the restaurant industry.