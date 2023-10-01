LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Strong 5K race, which honors 1 October victims and survivors, could not happen each year without community sponsors. One Las Vegas family-owned business said they are grateful to be here after that horrifying night and being a part of the 5K is just one way they give back.

Brandy Sanderson and her husband Jason were among the tens of thousands who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017.

“My husband and I were on the right side of the stage that night,” Brandy said.

It is a night they will never forget and that is why they continue to push forward and give back.

“We just get out there, we keep it positive. We keep it moving. We’re here. 58 aren’t,” she said.

Brandy and her husband own Sanderson Plumbing, a platinum sponsor of the Vegas Strong 5K.

“We give out teddy bears and bracelets and we have a flag for people to sign and we also say online that we give out hugs. That’s how we connect again with some of our survivor friends from California,” Brandy said.

She said being a part of something so positive in the wake of tragedy was necessary for them.

“Our healing comes from giving back, so we’ve sponsored the 5k every year. We’ve sponsored some of the concerts. We’ve donated money, we’ve attended all sorts of events because we just feel it’s helpful to help those that are struggling,” Brandy explained.

In its darkest hour, Las Vegas came through for those in need and that’s what her family hoped to do each year by giving back at the 5K.

“I was born and raised here and I was very proud of my hometown when you saw a line for days, weeks, months, to give blood, that was an amazing feeling,” she said. “We also feel it’s important for the families of the 58 to let them know they’re loved ones aren’t forgotten. Also for first responders to let them know we’re thankful for their service.”