LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside.

Enrico Cairo, the owner of Brick and Mortarless Furniture on Dean Martin Drive, said he parked his trailer Friday afternoon, however, hours later around 9 p.m., it was gone.

“We are hoping for the best, but time will tell. It’s just unfortunate that stuff like this is going on it’s a busy road you wouldn’t think this would happen,” Cairo said. “I had the trailer parked here with my jet ski, ready to take it over to a spot to store it and I came back in the morning and the trailer was gone.”

The brand-new jet ski was a black and green Yamaha GP-1800-R.

Stolen Yamaha GP-1800-R. (Credit: Enrico Cairo)

Stolen trailer (Credit: Enrico Cairo)

Cairo shared security footage of the incident with 8 News Now which showed a black pick-up truck in the parking lot. While the video never shows the truck driving away with the trailer, Cairo said he is certain that the driver is the thief.

Security footage from Brick and Mortarless Furniture following the theft of a trailer and jet ski. (Credit: Enrico Cairo)

Cairo’s mom, Jodi Cairo, said this could not have happened at a worse time since they are preparing to move store locations. However, she acknowledges that now without a doubt they will be more vigilant moving forward.

“To think that something could happen that fast,” said Jodi Cairo. “I believe someone was watching. The lighting is very important and we will have better security and better cameras.”

As of now, a police report has been filed and Cairo is asking the public for help.

If you have seen the trailer or jet ski reach out to LVMPD immediately. The Cairo family is offering a $1000 reward.