LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Sunday, Aug. 7, bus service will move to modified weekday schedules on all routes Monday through Friday.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada had been running buses on Saturday schedules.

“We know that we have let down our riders who rely on our service to access work, school, and other necessary resources. We thank you for your patience and ask that you please do not blame any delay in service on your bus driver, who is working hard to cover extra shifts to try to provide you with reliable service,” according to an RTC statement.

Previous changes were made during the COVID-19 pandemic as staffing problems made it difficult to cover all the routes in the valley. In recent months, gas prices have probably been a factor in more people using bus service.

The move is an effort to “restore transit service and better serve the valley’s transit customers,” according to the RTC.

“While the RTC is not yet able to return to full service levels, transit service changes will include increased frequency, updated schedules, and other minor changes in an effort to improve service quality,” the RTC said.

Changes “were prioritized based on previous service reductions, challenges in staying on time and overall ridership,” the RTC said.

A full rundown of the changes is provided on the RTC’s website.