Las Vegas brothers face murder charges; police follow bloody trail inside apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two brothers face murder charges after a man they allegedly stabbed several times died, records state.

Officers said they were called to an alley near Eastern and Owens avenues around 2 a.m. on May 6 for a report of a man bleeding. There, officers found Francisco Pineda suffering from several stab wounds. A second man, Juan Delacruz, was also stabbed but arrived at a local hospital in a car, police say.

A blood trail from the scene led police to 1500 Cobb Lane. Inside, police say they smelled cleaning supplies and noticed “large sections of the floor in the kitchen and front room were smeared with what appeared to be blood mixed with cleaning liquid, as if someone had been attempting to clean up blood on the floor,” police wrote in an arrest report.

A teenager in the apartment initially told officers his nose was bleeding. During a search of the apartment, police say they found several clothing items covered in blood, including a distinct pair of sneakers. The sneakers were also seen on surveillance video.

Investigators learned David Campbell, 22, had come home to the apartment, saying he had been stabbed. A friend then drove him to the hospital.

Police also connected David’s younger brother, 17-year-old Ryan Campbell, to the incident. Video from the incident showed Pineda and Delacruz in the alley when the two brothers got into argument with them, police say. David was seen in surveillance video wearing the sneakers from the apartment.

The incident, which police say spanned three minutes, shows the Campbells repeatedly stabbing and punching both men. The brothers were taken into custody on May 26 in Los Angeles.

On June 27, Pineda died at the hospital due to complications from the stabbing.

Ryan was initially charged as a juvenile, but a judge ordered him tried as an adult due to the nature of the crime.

David faces charges of open murder, attempted murder, battery, conspiracy to commit battery and battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Ryan faces charges of open murder, attempted murder and two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Both brothers are due in court in August.