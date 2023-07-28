LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 3.1% increase in Las Vegas visitors helped hotels maintain an 85.5% occupancy rate in June, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) statistics released Friday.

The increase compared to June 2022 numbers came despite a slight drop (2.9%) in convention attendance. A total of 3,428,500 visitors helped fill hotels to 90.2% on weekends and 83.5% on weekdays.

The average hotel room on the Strip rented for $175.78 in June, with downtown rates averaging $88.44. Overall, the average was $165.21, but those rates do not include resort fees. Compared to last June, those rates are 5.3% higher on average, with the Strip up 5% and downtown up 2.5%. But they have been coming down since a peak in March around $215 per night.

The LVCVA notes that June included the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup home games (June 3, 5 and 13) against the Florida Panthers. Pride Month is also observed in June. A mild start to summer brought pleasant warm nights in June before excessive heat arrived in July.

Measures of resorts’ revenue showed revenue per available room night (RevPAR) up 8.8% compared to June of last year, but lower as rates have come down since March. Currently, Las Vegas RevPAR is at $141.25.

The monthly report comes alongside other economic reports that showing a 3.5% decrease in the casino win statewide, which came in at $1.24 billion in June. On the Strip, casinos won $727.3 million, down about 1%. Passenger numbers at Reid International Airport showed a record for June, up 4.1% over June 2022. Nearly 4.9 million arriving and departing passengers used the airport.

The LVCVA report also tracks tourism numbers for Mesquite and Laughlin. While Mesquite numbers were almost identical to last year with 79,000 visitors, Laughlin saw a 13.6% increase. A total of 124,600 visitors brought hotel occupancy to 60.5% with an average rate of $62.15.