LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Organizers of the Downtown Brew Festival in Las Vegas have canceled the event due to the forecasted high winds over the weekend.

In a statement on its website, organizers wrote in part, “This stinks and we know it, but due to the severe winds and dangerous conditions from the High Wind Warning that is forecasted for Saturday, and in consultation with our vendors and venue, we have no choice but to cancel the 2022 Downtown Brew Festival.”

The organizers go on to write that refunds will be issued and they are looking at making other options available, “We’ll be reaching out in the next week with further details on how everything will be settled. This was an incredibly difficult decision, and one we didn’t take lightly that has been carefully contemplated.

“The safety of all our guests and vendors is of paramount importance, and we don’t want to deliver an experience that isn’t up to our standards, or yours, or get you hurt in the process.”