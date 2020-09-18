Las Vegas breaks record: 151 days since last measurable rain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last time Las Vegas saw measurable rain was April 20. That was 151 days ago. That’s a record.
Breaking a record that has stood for more than 60 years, Las Vegas goes into the weekend with more dry weather ahead. There’s a 10% chance of precipitation on Monday and a couple of days under 100 degrees after that.
But all signs indicate this record is going to keep growing.
The National Weather Service lists the old record as a 150-day stretch from February to July 1959.
The weather service has issued a red flag fire warning Friday due to expected gusty afternoon winds and low humidity.
The valley is also well below its average of 3 inches of rain by this time of year. There has only been 2.3 inches of rain since the beginning of the year. Mid-September usually signals the end of the monsoon and triple-digit temperatures.
Las Vegas had its hottest August ever with every single day at 100 degrees or above and 10 of those days were 110 degrees or hotter.