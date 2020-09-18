Las Vegas breaks record: 151 days since last measurable rain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last time Las Vegas saw measurable rain was April 20. That was 151 days ago. That’s a record.

Breaking a record that has stood for more than 60 years, Las Vegas goes into the weekend with more dry weather ahead. There’s a 10% chance of precipitation on Monday and a couple of days under 100 degrees after that.

But all signs indicate this record is going to keep growing.

The National Weather Service lists the old record as a 150-day stretch from February to July 1959.

The weather service has issued a red flag fire warning Friday due to expected gusty afternoon winds and low humidity.

The valley is also well below its average of 3 inches of rain by this time of year. There has only been 2.3 inches of rain since the beginning of the year. Mid-September usually signals the end of the monsoon and triple-digit temperatures.

This is what California wildfire smoke does to your #LasVegas sunrise (not to mention a few clouds strolling by). @SustainClarkCty has extended our #AirQualityAdvisory through the weekend. Thanks for tuning in to @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Nf9MWsoBhT — Nathan Tannenbaum (@ntannenbaum) September 18, 2020

Las Vegas had its hottest August ever with every single day at 100 degrees or above and 10 of those days were 110 degrees or hotter.