LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Downtown Boys & Girls Club is a frequent target of graffiti and many times have to re-paint on a monthly basis.

To try and mitigate the issue, the Boys & Girls Club teamed up with Graffiti Park Las Vegas to help develop and paint a bright and colorful mural on the building.

Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas paints a mural on Friday, March 24, 2023. (KLAS)

The effort was dubbed Downtown Clubhouse Community Collaboration Art Project.

The paint job took place on Friday and includes the activities and interests of the members, positive messaging, the club mascot (Downtown Dragons), and visuals that promote colors and creativity.

The 5,900-square-foot mural stretches across four outward-facing walls of the building and the entire wall bordering the club’s field.

Each of the seven Graffiti Park Las Vegas artists has a tie to the Downtown Clubhouse – either by past attendance or involvement with neighborhood initiatives and projects.