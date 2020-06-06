Las Vegas boy’s family celebrates kindergarten graduation, upcoming birthday in special way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today marked a special celebration and birthday blowout for one talented little boy who just graduated from kindergarten.

Since celebrations aren’t happening this year, 4-year-old Justyn Boumah’s family decided to organize a special parade, not only for graduating, but also for his upcoming birthday later this month.

Justyn even got a special shoutout on a City of Las Vegas digital billboard!

He’s also a published author, and part of today’s celebration was to mark his first line of Las Vegas books for kids.

“I just thought it’s so respectful, especially during this time of the pandemic, to do something unique, as unique as 2020 is,” said Racquel Boumah, Justyn’s mom.

Justyn has been publishing books with a little help from his mom for about two years. He just wrote his very own story for PBS Kids, so keep an eye out for this up-and-coming author.

Congratulations to Justyn from everyone here at 8 News Now!