LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas family is asking the community for help bringing their 6-year-old boy home after a crash in California left him seriously hurt.

“Everybody loved him,” Moses Sanchez said of his son, Ian. “It was impossible not to love him.”

Sanchez and Ian’s mother Jocelyn Rodriguez told 8 News Now everything they love about him Wednesday.

Ian Sanchez, 6, of Las Vegas on life support after a car crash in California on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Photo credit: Moses Sanchez)

“He was the littlest person in the room,” Sanchez said. “But he would make himself appear as the biggest person.”

The 6-year-old Las Vegas boy is now on life support at a San Diego hospital after the worst happened on the way home from a family vacation.

“The boy that we knew and loved,” Sanchez said. “He’s not there no more.”

Sanchez said they were driving on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, California, near Temecula early Monday morning when Sanchez said they hit a driver that had crashed into a wall.

The family told 8 News Now that person was under the influence.

“I couldn’t stop in time,” Sanchez said. “And I just hit him straight on.”

Ian, his parents, and his younger brother were all taken to the hospital, but Ian is the only one who hasn’t recovered.

(Photo credit: Moses Sanchez)

“The ventilators are what is keeping him alive right now,” Sanchez told 8 News Now of his son.

Now, as they start to grasp the true gravity of this tragedy, Sanchez and Rodriguez said they are doing what they can to honor Ian and bring him back home to Las Vegas.

“We’re supposed to be living our normal lives,” Sanchez said.

(Photo credit: Moses Sanchez)

This, while also cherishing every moment they had with a child they will always love.

“I want everyone to remember how beautiful he was,” Sanchez concluded of Ian. “And how he would bring joy to other people.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.